RadiantGrid Offers New Digital Cinema Transcoding

RadiantGrid Technologies, a Seattle-based provider of transcoding software, launched a new digital cinema packaging capability at the 2011 NAB Show. This capability will allow high-quality content in a variety of digital formats to be converted to JPEG 2000 for video and PCM for audio, which can then be combined into the MXF container format.



"Much like broadcast outlets, film companies, production and postproduction houses require the means to bundle content for distribution and archive," said Kirk Marple, chief software architect for RadiantGrid Technologies. "Since RadiantGrid combines multiple independent processes under one platform, we are now able to offer these users the ability to more quickly and efficiently manage their content."



Further advancing its position as a supplier of software for high-end production, distribution and archiving, RadiantGrid also announced that the company's TrueGrid transcoding solution is now certified by Apple for ProRes encoding. This makes it convenient to use a wide range of digital file types with Final Cut Pro.



With the summer 2011 release of version 6.5, TrueGrid will be able to transcode to ProRes at faster-than-real-time rates.




