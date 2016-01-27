Quantum Materials Corp. Expands to China

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS—While the end result won’t be quite as big as the Great Wall, Quantum Materials Corp. has announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Guanghui Technology Group to build out quantum dot production facilities in China. GTG will invest $20 million to build Quantum Materials QDX facilities and quantum dots application development.

Quantuam Materials Corp CEO Steve Squires

Registered in Hong Kong, the venture will be known as Quantum Materials Asia Co., Ltd. This venture will enable Quantum Materials Asia to supply quantum dots to clients in the display, lighting and solar energy industries by Q3 2016.

Among the materials that will be produced by Quantum Materials Asia is Cadmium free quantum dots.