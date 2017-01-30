Qligent Heads to Caribbean, Latin America With Rerate Limited

MELBOURNE, FLA.—Cloud-based TV monitoring equipment provider Qligent is expanding its reach to the Caribbean and Latin America with the help of Rerate Limited. Rerate, a Miami-based supplier of equipment, services and systems, will serve as Qligent’s representative in both regions for its complete monitoring architecture.

The Qligent architecture includes its Vision cloud-based monitoring platform and the Oversight MaaS. The Vision collates and analyzes data from the network headend or the studio to the end user. The Oversight provides options for a 24/7 or event-based monitoring service, allowing for the outsourcing of monitoring and analysis responsibilities to a managed service layer.

Qligent is a Melbourne, Fla.-based company.