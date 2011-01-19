Proconsultant Informatique Expands to the U.S.



ProConsultant Informatique, a provider of enterprise business management solutions for media companies, is expanding to the United States with the opening of an office in Atlanta.



ProConsultant’s two flagship software applications include LOUISE, a fully integrated business information system for managing media programming assets and metadata across multiple, linear, and non-linear platforms; and CINDY, an advertising application that includes many specialized features for managing ad placements on nonlinear platforms. Based in France, Proconsultant’s products are well known among television, cable, and multi-platform content operations in Europe and Canada.



"With a U.S.-based presence, we hope to expand the reach of our solutions for addressing the challenges of content providers in the multi-channel, multi-platform world. Relying on the LOUISE Business Management System in linear and non-linear workflows, our existing customers have realized tremendous benefits by offering content on new platforms while optimizing their human, financial, and technical resources," said Hervé Obed, founder and CEO of ProConsultant Informatique. "And our CINDY advertising software is delivering optimal results for targeted ad management in non-linear environments. With dedicated resources based in our Atlanta hub, we hope to assist U.S.-based companies with similar results."



The Atlanta office is staffed by a dedicated sales and support team. Sales staff in the Atlanta office can be reached at sales@proconsultant.net. Support staff can be reached at ussupport@proconsultant.net. The PCI office is located at 75 Fifth Street NW, Suite 423, Atlanta, GA 30308. The direct phone number is (404) 920-0786.



