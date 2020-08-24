Primestream Joining SRT Alliance

MIAMI—Primestream is the latest company to join the SRT Alliance, a collaboration of companies working on the development of the Secure Reliable Transport protocol to overcome the challenges of low-latency live streaming.

SRT is a free, open-source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed by Haivision for the delivery of high-quality, secure, low-latency video across the public internet. Haivision founded SRT Alliance in 2017 and the group now has more than 400 member companies.

Primestream’s Media IO live ingest, playout and transcoding platform integrates SRT streams into live production and distribution workflows. The unit can ingest multiple SRT streams from IP encoders, remote surveillance cameras or drones and monitor them without the use of video monitors or a routing switcher. Each stream can be transcoded in real time into formats like AVC, H.264, XDCAM, DNxHD or ProRes.

“IP-based stream production workflows are the wave of the future for all types of media enterprises, but a critical success factor is the ability to transport high-quality, low-latency video in a secure and reliable manner,” said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO of Primestream. “That’s why we are happy to be working with the SRT Alliance in its groundbreaking efforts to create an open-source video transport protocol and to introduce SRT solutions like Media IO.”