Pino Barile Joins Riedel As Western U.S. Regional Sales Director

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.—Riedel Communications has appointed Pino Barile to the newly created position of regional sales director of the Western United States, the company said today.

"I am delighted that Pino has decided to join the Riedel team," said Riedel Communications Americas president and CEO Joyce Bente. "His extensive industry experience and proven track record make him a great fit for our team.”

Barile will oversee the company’s western regional sales team and focus on expanding its market presence. Reporting to Kevin Collins, senior vice president of sales for North America, Barile will collaborate with eastern regional sales director Dave Caulwell and will work closely with key account sales managers, channel management and business development teams, the company said.

With more than 25 years of experience in the broadcast industry, Barile previously held significant roles at Vizrt and Matrox Video. As sales director for enterprise and sports at Vizrt, Barile played a pivotal role in driving sales growth and developing strategic partnerships across the AMECS region. At Matrox Video, where he spent nearly two decades, Barile was an account manager for the Western U.S. and Latin America, it said.

"I am thrilled to join Riedel Communications and embark on this new chapter in my career," Barile said. "Riedel's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to working with the talented team at Riedel to drive strategic growth and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients.”

More information is available on the company’s website .