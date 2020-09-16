NAB's Pilot Offering Media Technology and Innovation Scholarships

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Pilot, an initiative of the National Association of Broadcasters, will continue its Media Technology and Innovation Scholarships program by offering up to four scholarships of $2,500 each in 2021. Students eligible to apply include current college sophomores, juniors, seniors entering graduate school and graduate students, for pursuit of studies related to broadcast engineering, media technology and innovation. The scholarships will be administered in partnership with the Broadcast Education Association.

“Pilot continues to stress the importance of attracting and educating top technologists to the broadcast industry,” said Sam Matheny, NAB’s executive vice president and chief technology officer. “These scholarships expand awareness of broadcast technology in the academic world, and can assist those students with interest in the technical elements of media to pursue their goals.”

BEA Executive Director Heather Birks added, “On behalf of BEA’s board of directors and membership, we are grateful for Pilot’s continued support. With the constantly changing environment, it’s more important than ever to assist students interested in media technology and innovation. We appreciate Pilot’s ongoing dedication to this crucial sector of academia.”

Inaugurated in 2018, the scholarship program targets academic areas that include broadcast television or radio engineering and technology as well as broadcast content creation, including sports and news production, web and online media, mobile media, media-related information technology, multiplatform audience measurement and media technology research.

The deadline for application is October 15, 2020, and scholarship winners will be announced in February 2021. Click here for further information and to apply.