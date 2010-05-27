Pilat Opens East Coast Office



Business software supplier, Pilat Media, has announced the establishment of an East Coast headquarters to augment its existing Denver customer service center. The new facility is located in New York City and will officially open for business on June 1.



“New York has long been recognized as the center of gravity for the East Coast media business,” said Avi Engel, Pilat Media’s CEO. “Increasing IBMS [Integrated Broadcast Management System] sales to major media players and broadcasting companies in this region and throughout North America has been the primary driver for us to add a second office in the U.S. Not only will we be able to serve these customers more effectively, we will have a base of operations with which to continue expanding our market share, and work comfortably with our European offices.”



The new office is located at 540 Madison Avenue and Pilat plans a reception on June 10 that will be attended by Engel and other key Pilat Media staff.



