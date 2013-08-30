Pilat Media to Feature Cloud-Based Solutions for Smaller Networks, Stations and Pay-TV Operators at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Pilat Media will demonstrate its complete IBMS Express product suite. IBMS Express is a modular, quick-to-deploy, easy-to-configure and maintain business management system derived from the company's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). According to Pilat, IBMS Express addresses the full gamut of management functions including scheduling, media, airtime sales, traffic, and reporting for linear and on-demand multiscreen services with a streamlined workflow and user interface.



Deployed as a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), IBMS Express uses a "pay-as-you-grow" pricing model, minimizing IT investment and maintenance as well as reducing up-front deployment capital. IBMS Express is designed to be easily configured and ready for use in a matter of weeks, with Pilat Media's professional services team providing configuration, training, and ongoing maintenance of the live system.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Pilat Media will be at stand 2.B30.



www.pilatmedia.com