Philly TV Stations Launch NexGen TV Broadcasts

PHILADELPHIA—Six local TV stations have launched NextGen TV aka ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in Philadelphia, the nation’s fourth largest TV market.

The August 10 launch means that Philadelphia viewers can now access six channels over-the-air for free with NextGen TV from: CBS's KYW-TV (CBS, channel 3) and WPSG-TV (CW, channel 57); ABC's WPVI (ABC, channel 6); NBC's WCAU-TV (NBC, channel 10); FOX's WTXF-TV (FOX, channel 29); and Univision's WUVP-TV (Univision, channel 65).

"NextGen TV gives consumers unprecedented entertainment, information and engagement opportunities," said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is leading the NextGen TV transition. "Today, and in the future, Philly viewers will have a television experience that is more immersive, with better picture quality and enhanced audio features, and it will continue to be enhanced as broadcasters continue to innovate with new features and content. Broadcast television is one of the leading platforms for local news and NextGen TV nurtures and enhances local services for all Philly viewers."

NextGen TV broadcasts can be received by more than 100 models of newer TVs from Hisense, Sony, LG Electronics and Samsung. The first NextGen TV certified upgrade accessory receiver from ADTH and powered with Tolka software will soon be available at retail, as a low-cost option for viewers across the country, including in Philadelphia.

Currently NextGen TV services are available in more than 65 markets, NextGen TV is expected to reach 75% of U.S. television households in 2023.

TV Tech has been tracking all the launches of NextGen TV broadcasts with a full list of where they have been launched here .