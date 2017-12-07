Phabrix Makes Prin Boon New Product Manager

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—Prin Boon will be taking over the role of product manager for Phabrix, per a company press release. Boon will be responsible for Phabrix’s full portfolio of test and measurement systems, as well as oversee market analysis and assessment of customer requirements; product positioning and roadmap development; and strengthening of technology partnerships.

Boon comes to Phabrix after most recently holding the position of director and systems architect at Dolby Europe Limited. He also worked at Dolby Laboratories as the director of engineering and support for broadcast systems and e-media.

Phabrix is manufacturer of test and measurement equipment for fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring and product development.