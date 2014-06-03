Petricola Appointed COO, GM of Front Porch Digital

LAFAYETTE, COL.—Front Porch Digital has promoted Rino Petricola to the positions of chief operations officer and general manager. In his new role, Petricola is responsible for sales, sales engineering, delivery, and support on a global scale. Petricola also continues his role as general manager of Front Porch Digital International. Front Porch Digital created the global operations position in order to consolidate all customer-centric functions in the face of an increasingly global market.

"Over the past decade, Rino has built an incredible team and a very profitable global business while delivering the highest levels of customer service," said Mike Knaisch, president and CEO of Front Porch Digital. "My respect for him is no secret, and I am asking him to do more of the same, just on a global basis."

Petricola has spent more than 30 years in IT, telecomm, and media, including a 15-year stint at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) that culminated in his founding DEC's digital media business in Europe, developing sales from zero to $12 million in three years. He also played key roles at StorageTek Solutions and then ManagedStorage International (MSI) before it was acquired by Front Porch Digital. Upon MSI's acquisition, Petricola took responsibility for all of Front Porch Digital's international operations, including sales, marketing, delivery, support, and finance.