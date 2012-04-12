Pebble Beach Systems Opens Denver Office



DENVER: Pebble Beach Systems is expanding its U.S. presence with the opening of a new headquarters for its U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Broadcast Systems.



The new Denver office will be headed up by Eric Openshaw as general manager. Eric was initially recruited by the company as a developer nine years ago and has most recently held the role of principal software designer with key involvement in the development of the next-generation Marina automation platform. He is joined by Lidiane Mocko, who joins the company as senior project engineer, with responsibility for projects and support in the USA. Lidiane has many years of experience in broadcast automation and playout automation having held development, support and project engineering roles for Harris, Miranda and Sundance.





