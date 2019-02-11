Pebble Beach Systems Makes Senior Management Moves

WEYBRIDGE, U.K.—Pebble Beach Systems today announced several senior management moves, including the appointment of Miroslav Jeras as CTO, Tamas Vass as CMO, Jim Reid as COO and Justyna Munnich as Group Financial Controller.

Jeras, who previously was head of software architecture, will now have overall responsibility for the technology that will help broadcasters and others transition from traditional to IP-based infrastructures. A participant in technology working groups dedicated to new standards development, such as AMWA, Jeras most recently has been focused on development of the IS-07 standard.

Vass takes on the CMO role after serving as the company’s VP of Global Sales. In his new position, he will have overall responsibility for strategic marketing and global sales. Vass holds degrees in marketing and electrical engineering and has more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast industry. He has held roles in key account and partner management as well as strategic marketing at Vitec, Videocom, Amberfin, Harris and Leitch.

Reid, who joined Pebble Beach Systems in 2018, has more than 30 years of experience in business management and administration. Last year, he oversaw creation of the company’s Customer Fulfillment and Solutions Architecture teams.

Munnich, an experienced finance professional, held a senior finance role with Walgreens Boots Alliance before joining Pebble Beach Systems.

“These appointments demonstrate the depth of talent within the Pebble Beach Systems organization, with Miroslav, Tamas and Jim having been part of the management team which was responsible for the improvements made throughout 2018 resulting in significant improvements in the company’s profitability,” said Peter Mayhead, CEO of Pebble Beach Systems.

Pictured: Pebble Beach Systems’ management team (L to R) Jim Reid, Tamas Vass, Justyna Munnich, Miroslav Jeras and Peter Mayhead