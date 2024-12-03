Peacock To Stream ‘EA Sports Madden NFL Cast’

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a member of the "Madden 99 Club" due to his 99 player rating in the video game, will take on the Texans on Dec. 21.

STAMFORD, Conn.—NBC Sports and Peacock said they will present a first-of-its-kind “EA Sports Madden NFL Cast“ of the Houston Texans-Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. (ET).

The Madden NFL Cast production will be done in conjunction with the NFL, EA Sports and Genius Sports, blending live game action with animated elements from the “Madden NFL” video-game series to offer an immersive, data-powered live football experience, NBC Sports said. The Madden NFL video game series is named for the longtime NFL TV analyst and Hall of Fame Oakland Raiders coach John Madden, who helped develop its original version.

The alternative Madden NFL Cast will air alongside the traditional telecast of the Texans-Chiefs game on NBC and Peacock and the Spanish-language telecast on Universo.

Featuring live EA Sports Madden NFL 25 graphics, route trees, play cards and player ratings, NBC Sports said the Madden NFL Cast will transform football strategy, information and IQ for viewers, enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next-generation data and AI platform. GeniusIQ combines real-time data insights with fully branded animations, delivering an immersive viewing experience.

“We are excited to work with the NFL, EA Sports, and Genius Sports to offer fans the ability to watch Madden NFL come to life like never before exclusively on Peacock, which has established itself as a home for premium live sports and innovative viewing experiences,“ said Fred Gaudelli, NBC Sports executive producer of NFL, who produced Madden’s final seven seasons in the broadcast booth on ABC’s Monday Night Football (2002-05) and NBC’s Sunday Night Football (2006-08). “This first-ever Madden NFL Cast marks a new milestone as Peacock’s first sports alt-cast.

“Not only are the Texans and Chiefs in first place in their respective divisions, but they have star players at multiple positions whose avatars will help us analyze the game’s biggest plays through the Madden NFL 25 lens,” Gaudelli added. “It has long been a point of pride for John and the Madden family that their video game has helped generations of fans and gamers learn and enjoy football, and we are thrilled to continue that tradition.”

The Peacock-exclusive live stream will feature a dedicated commentary team, with NBC Sports’ Paul Burmeister handling play-by-play; former NFL quarterback, YouTuber and Madden NFL expert Kurt Benkert utilizing graphic overlays to discuss and predict play options; and six-time Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Ochocinco—who frequently discussed his own Madden rating in production meetings with Madden himself—serving as a real-time player “ratings adjuster.”

Also joining the production will be pro Madden NFL player Henry Leverette, who won the Ultimate Madden Bowl championship ring in February, and is the first player in Madden NFL Championship Series history to reach $1 million in career earnings.

Eleven players on the Texans and Chiefs rosters have a Madden rating above 90, highlighted by Kansas City stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who were two of only six players to begin this NFL season in the “Madden 99 Club” with 99 overall ratings. Houston tackle Laremy Tunsil (95 rating) and running back Joe Mixon (93) are the top Texans in Madden ratings.

“We are constantly looking for exciting and innovative ways to present our game, and we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to bring together the Madden game, our Next Gen Stats platform and NBC Sports’ incredible production to create an entirely new way to experience an NFL game on Peacock,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president, media distribution. “The Madden game franchise has had an indelible impact on generations of football fans and gamers alike, and we look forward to honoring that legacy with this unique broadcast of a crucial matchup with postseason implications.”

“At EA Sports, we’re always exploring innovative ways to bring fans closer to the game they love, and the Madden NFL Cast is a groundbreaking step in that direction,” added Andrea Hopelain, general manager and senior vice president of publishing, EA Sports. “By merging the excitement of live NFL action with the immersive possibilities of augmented reality, we’re redefining how fans experience football. Partnering with NBC Sports, Peacock, the NFL, and Genius Sports on this initiative allows us to deliver a dynamic broadcast that showcases the power of Madden NFL in a whole new way outside the game.”

“We’re delighted to be working alongside the NFL, NBC Sports, Peacock and EA Sports to help deliver the first-of-its-kind Madden branded alternate broadcast,” said Steve Bornstein, pesident, North America at Genius Sports. “Leveraging GeniusIQ’s groundbreaking technology and the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, the Madden NFL Cast is a fully immersive viewing experience designed to engage a whole new generation of fans.”

The Madden NFL Cast will be produced by Steve Greenberg and directed by Geoff Butler.