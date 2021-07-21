Pay TV Is Losing Sports Fans to Streaming

LONDON—A new research report from Graybo found that nearly two thirds (64%) of those who watch sports in the U.S. would exclusively watch sports on online streaming platforms if they could and that 56% of sports fans in the U.S. said they want more live events streamed to social media.

In addition nearly half (46%) wanted more instant highlights published to social media.

The survey also found that 42% in the U.S. would pay up to $10 to watch sports on a streaming platform and that 37% would pay up to $25 dollars a month.

Globally the “Sports Video Trends 2021” report surveyed 15,000 consumers in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, India, Japan, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.

In terms of the global data, 73% of global sports fans are men, but there has been an 18% increase in female sports fans since 2019.

Overall, more than one third of global consumers regularly watch sports, ranking it as one of their top three most viewed types of video.

Globally the survey found a notable shift in sports viewing from traditional TV subscriptions to streaming, with the number of sports fans watching games via TV subscriptions declining by 9% since 2019 while streaming services increased by 41%.

The global survey data showed that many sports fans are cutting the cord, with 23% saying they’ve dropped pay TV service and another 27% saying they planned to drop those services in favor of online video services in the next five years.

Smart TV and smart phones (each with 56% of sports fans around the world) were the most popular way to watch sports, according to the survey.

Globally, the survey found that 65% of sports fans would like to see more live sports and events on social media.