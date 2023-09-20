Paramount+ to Launch In Japan

TOKYO—Paramount has announced that its streaming service Paramount+ will be launching in Japan on Dec. 1 on J:COM, one of Japan's top cable television operators and broadband internet providers, and with WOWOW Inc., the top premium pay channel in the market.

Japan is the second market in Asia to launch the service, following its debut in Korea last year.

Paramount+ will bring its popular films and series to Japan through the on-demand services of both J:COM and WOWOW, at no additional costs for their subscribers, the companies said.

"With the launch of Paramount+ in Japan, we are now delivering hours of popular films and series to fans in all key streaming markets worldwide. It is an important milestone for us and a critical step for the future of our streaming business," said Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+ International. "I am excited to strengthen our collaboration with J:COM and WOWOW to offer their audiences incredible content and beloved stars and characters from our iconic studios and brands."

In a statement announcing the launch Yoichi Iwaki, president, representative director of J:COM said that “for many years, Paramount Global has been delivering its music channel MTV and a variety of movies and dramas to customers through J:COM TV, which has been one of the most attractive features of J:COM TV and has been supported by customers. We are pleased to bring Paramount's diverse content to the people of Japan through this new partnership. In particular, the group's drama series like NCIS and CSI are highly acclaimed by our customers, and we will deliver attractive content, including Paramount+ original productions through J:COM STREAM. Together with our long-time partner WOWOW, we will ensure the success of Paramount+ in Japan. In addition, we will strengthen our partnerships with both parties to enhance the value of the entertainment experience for our customers."

Akira Tanaka, representative director, president and CEO of WOWOW added that "Paramount Global has continued to lead the U.S. film and TV industry, consistently producing works that move people around the world. For 20 years, WOWOW has been delivering Hollywood films and drama series from Paramount Global, all of which have received high praise from our subscribers. With this partnership, we are now able to offer a large volume of wonderful content from Paramount+, including films and international dramas, through WOWOW on demand. WOWOW, along with JCOM, will work diligently for the success of Paramount+ in Japan. We are excited about our partnership with Paramount. I also hope to explore further collaborations with both companies in the future and connect it to various new initiatives, using content."

Paramount+ currently has more 61 million subscribers in more than 45 markets globally.