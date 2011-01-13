Omneon President Steps Down



Suresh Vasudevan, president of Omneon at Harmonic, has resigned his position after two years at the San Jose, Calif.-based media storage company. In a release, the company said that Vasudevan was leaving “to pursue another opportunity.”



Vasudevan joined Omneon as president two years ago from NetApp where he served as senior vice president of product operations. In May 2010, Omneon agreed to be acquired by Harmonic Inc. in a cash and stock deal eventually worth $273 million. “Suresh has been a valuable contributor to the successful integration of Omneon,” said Patrick Harshman, president and CEO of Harmonic. “We wish him well with his future endeavors.”



Harmonic also announced that Mark Carrington, the company’s current vice president of sales was promoted to vice president of worldwide sales, responsible for the entire sales organization and complete product line.



"Our integration work with the Omneon acquisition is proceeding on track and combining the entire worldwide sales teams under Mark is a natural step for the combined company," said Patrick Harshman, President and CEO of Harmonic. "We are fortunate to have Mark on our team, being able to draw upon his outstanding relationships with key customers and his years of sales leadership."



