Ohio Association of Broadcasters Names Chad Budreau President

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Chad Budreau has joined the Ohio Association of Broadcasters as president, effective today. He joins the group after 15 years with the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the last six as its executive director.

At the AMA, Budreau navigated the 88-year-old nonprofit dedicated to promoting model aviation as a recognized sport through the challenges presented by such emerging industries as artificial intelligence and drone technology, the OAB said. He brings to the OAB extensive advocacy experience, having led legislative efforts at all levels and worked with the Federal Aviation Administration, Federal Communications Commission, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies.

Prior to the AMA, Budreau worked in broadcasting for a number of years at such stations as WIPB-TV Muncie, Indiana; WOUB-TV Athens, Ohio; and Whitewater Broadcasting’s Richmond, Indiana, radio stations.

“We are delighted to have Chad on board at the OAB,” said OAB Board Chair Brian Lorenzen, president and general manager of WTOL-TV Toledo. “His wealth of experience in association management, combined with his background in broadcasting and government relations, positions him perfectly to guide the OAB into the future.”

Budreau, who received a bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and a master’s from Ohio University, succeeds Christine Merritt, who is stepping down at year-end after 22 years as the OAB’s president. The OAB represents more than 400 TV and radio stations across the state, providing advocacy, compliance and training resources to support member stations.

“It’s an honor to join the OAB and reconnect with the broadcasting industry, where I began my career,” Budreau said. “I am eager to collaborate with Ohio’s radio and television stations to strengthen our advocacy, foster innovation, and support the incredible work our members do for their local communities.”