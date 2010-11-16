NRTC’s HD Line-up Reaches 100 Channels

HERNDON, VA.: The National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative said it’s now offering its rural telcoTV members 100 channels of high-definition programming. The addition of eight high-definition channels, including Big Ten Network HD, Fox Soccer Channel HD, FX HD, Speed HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, Fox Soccer Plus HD, MSNBC-HD, NFL Network HD and NFL RedZone HD bring NRTC’s HD channel count to 100.



NRTC does programming deals for its telcoTV members and provides retransmission consulting services and additional localized sports programming. The line-up includes audio music channels, HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and other premiums, plus Hispanic and “Variety” tiers, NRTC said.



“When we saw our members struggling to negotiate difficult retransmission agreements, we stepped in to help,” NRTC’s Madeleine Forrer said. “When we saw a market opportunity for more sports programming, we delivered it. Expanding our HD channel count is just one more way that we’re responding to the needs of our membership.”

