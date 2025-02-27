NPAW Names Gary Hunsberger U.S. General Manager
The new general manager joins the company with more than 30 years of industry experience
BARCELONA, N.Y.—NPAW has appointed industry veteran Gary Hunsberger general manager for the United States.
Hunsberger comes to NPAW with more than 30 years of experience at major tech firms, including AWS and Bitmovin, during which he has acquired a rich background in streaming video data and intelligence, the company said.
“Gary’s acumen, leadership, and extensive experience within the video and media sectors make him an invaluable addition to our team. His experience and knowledge adds to the strength of NPAW,” said NPAW CEO Ferran Gutierrez.
“This is a dynamic time to join the NPAW team amid a transformative era for the media and broadcast industry,” Hunsberger said. “NPAW has a great track record of providing cutting-edge solutions for broadcasters, OTTs and media enterprises. I am eager to apply my industry knowledge and experience to help NPAW achieve new opportunities and sustained growth.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Pete Distad to Head Fox Corp.’s DTC Service
Sinclair Names Franco Gentile VP/GM of Two Cincinnati Stations