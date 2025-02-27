NPAW Names Gary Hunsberger U.S. General Manager

BARCELONA, N.Y.—NPAW has appointed industry veteran Gary Hunsberger general manager for the United States.

Hunsberger comes to NPAW with more than 30 years of experience at major tech firms, including AWS and Bitmovin, during which he has acquired a rich background in streaming video data and intelligence, the company said.

“Gary’s acumen, leadership, and extensive experience within the video and media sectors make him an invaluable addition to our team. His experience and knowledge adds to the strength of NPAW,” said NPAW CEO Ferran Gutierrez.

“This is a dynamic time to join the NPAW team amid a transformative era for the media and broadcast industry,” Hunsberger said. “NPAW has a great track record of providing cutting-edge solutions for broadcasters, OTTs and media enterprises. I am eager to apply my industry knowledge and experience to help NPAW achieve new opportunities and sustained growth.”

