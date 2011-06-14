Nine Network Australia chooses Mediaproxy LogServer ASI

Australia’s Nine Network has selected Mediaproxy LogServer ASI for its compliance logging and monitoring at facilities in Melbourne and Sydney. The system provides monitoring for a total of 30 SD and HD channels using both analog and DVB-T transport stream sources. The systems will provide easy access to all recorded media via LogServer’s Silverlight Web interface for compliance delivery, ad verification and engineering analysis.

The LogServer engine also supports multiprogram transport stream sources via ASI or IP, providing powerful options to log both proxy and native MPEG formats in parallel.