NFL Network, RedZone Go Dark on Dish, Sling TV

LOS ANGELES—NFL Media and Dish have been apparently punted for the time being on a new distribution agreement, because as of 9 p.m. ET on June 18, the NFL Network and NFL RedZone have been blacked out for Dish and Sling TV subscribers.

In a press release, NFL Media said that it had offered a deal that it described as “consistent with other distributors,” but Dish did not agree to it. NFL Media says it remains committed to negotiations.

Dish has not released an official statement on the situation.

The NFL regular season is slated to begin in September. NFL Network, in addition to providing coverage on all preseason games, will have its own slate of exclusive games throughout the season. It also has original programming like “NFL GameDay Morning,” “Good Morning Football,” “NFL Total Access” and legacy content from the NFL Films archive.

NFL RedZone, meanwhile, provides content from all regular season games, switching between different broadcasts when exciting plays are happening.

The NFL highlighted that it currently has distribution deals in place with most major broadcasters, including DirecTV, Comcast, Charter, Verizon and more.