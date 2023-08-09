Nexxen Partners with Lumen on Attention Measurement

NEW YORK—Nexxen has announced a partnership with Lumen Research to deliver Lumen’s first omnichannel Attention Measurement solution to advertisers across CTV, online video (“OLV”) and display.

The companies said that the global partnership will augment the launch of Nexxen’s full Attention Measurement offering, which spans the lifecycle of an advertiser’s campaign, from creative testing to media curation to real-time measurement and optimization, all through Nexxen’s end-to-end platform. By leveraging all elements of the offering, advertisers can plan against, activate on and optimize for consumer attention across screens, including CTV, Nexxen reported.

“We are excited to go to market with our aPMP solution for CTV with Nexxen,” says Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research. “This will give advertisers an easy way to drive higher efficiency and effectiveness for CTV ads by delivering impressions across the ad-supported CTV channels and app inventory that are guaranteed to drive the most attention for their specific brand, generating higher awareness, consideration and conversion that can be measured and optimized from start to finish through our integration with Nexxen’s Attention Measurement solutions.”

Nexxen’s holistic Attention Measurement offering encompasses three main elements: pre-campaign planning via active attention analysis and creative optimization, provided by in-house creative agency Nexxen Studio; activation via Lumen’s Attentive Private Marketplaces (“aPMPs”), delivered for the first time by Nexxen on CTV, and measurement and reporting powered by the Lumen Attention Measurement Dashboard.

Nexxen Studio's proprietary creative testing and optimization services are designed to set client creatives up for success from the onset of campaign planning. By leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”) facial coding technology, the studio’s Active Attention measurement enables brands to identify, frame by frame, the attention-driving elements in creative assets. These insights are separated into audience subsets, including key performance indicator (“KPI”) audiences (e.g. those with high intent to purchase and assets optimized to drive engagement for key groups).

Lumen’s aPMPs will allow clients to run their optimized creative across high-attention supply. These comprehensive PMPs for OLV and display are made up of premium inventory known for capturing and retaining viewer attention; for CTV, these exclusive PMPs are curated using Nexxen premium supply. All of this can be seamlessly activated through Nexxen’s demand-side platform (“Nexxen DSP”) to drive better results for brands.

By predicting the likelihood that an ad will be seen at the impression level, the CTV aPMP solution allows advertisers to buy the media that drives the most attention and allows for transparent, omnichannel attribution for digital environments across click-through, view rate, video completion rate and conversion rate, offering a set of attention metrics that can inform and optimize media buying in the future.

“Our partnership with Lumen comes as marketers continue to explore attention measurement – for example, validation that a user saw an ad, saw part of an ad or didn’t see an ad – as a method to better understand how consumers are interacting with their campaigns,” said Karim Rayes, chief product officer, Nexxen. “Using solutions like ours, they can more comprehensively plan campaigns (when designing creative assets and allocating media spend), optimize campaigns in real time and plan for the future using post-campaign findings.”