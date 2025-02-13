Nexstar Names Ric Harris VP & GM of Broadcast and Digital Operations in Chicago

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has appointed Ric Harris as vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Chicago, Illinois (DMA #3), overseeing the long-range planning and day-to-day management of WGN-TV (CW), WGN-TV+, wgntv.com, and their related mobile and social media channels.

Harris succeeds Paul Rennie, who retired last year. He will assume his new duties immediately and report to Brandin Stewart, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Harris brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in broadcast management, content development, advertising, marketing, and sales to his new position at Nexstar. Throughout his career, he has consistently grown ratings, revenue and profitability. Harris joins the company following nearly ten years as president and general manager of WCAU-TV (NBC 10), Telemundo62, and NBC Sports Philadelphia, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Nexstar is extremely fortunate to have someone with Ric’s talent and experience leading our Chicago media businesses,” said Stewart. “He is a strategic thinker and has been successful everywhere he’s worked by developing a deep connection with local viewers, advertising clients, and his staff. He’s the perfect choice to capitalize on WGN-TV’s strengths and I am looking forward to working with him as he takes on this new role.”

Prior to his time in Philadelphia, Harris served as president and general manager of WVIT-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, from 2013 to 2015. Over the course of his career, he has held a variety of jobs of increasing responsibility at television networks and stations across the country.

“WGN is a powerhouse in local news and the home of high-quality CW programming, including live sports like Xfinity series racing, college football and basketball, and WWE NXT wrestling, as well as original entertainment programs,” said Harris. “WGN has forged a deep connection with Chicago-area viewers and has a legacy of quality programming, special coverage of important local events, and service to the community. When you combine all that with the resources of Nexstar, you create a tremendous opportunity for success.”

Harris has a long history of involvement with community and media industry-related organizations, serving as chairman of Television for the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, president of the Philly Ad Club, and as a member of the Broadcast Education Association and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, the Police Athletic League of Greater Philadelphia, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Philadelphia.

Harris graduated from John Carroll University in Ohio with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and English, and later earned his Master’s degree in Communications Management from the university.