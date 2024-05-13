Nexstar Names Humberto Hormaza VP & GM of Broadcast And Digital Operations in Houston

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has appointed Humberto Hormaza vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Houston, Texas (DMA #6). In the new role, he is responsible for overseeing the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of KIAH-TV (CW), cw39.com, and their related digital and social media channels.

Hormaza began his new duties on May 13 and reports to Ron Romines, senior vice president and pegional manager for Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Throughout his 20+-year career in broadcasting, Hormaza has demonstrated the ability to develop strong long-term relationships with sales clients, create new revenue streams, and grow both revenue and profit, Nexstar said.

Hormaza began his career in sales in 2003, as an account executive for WFOR-TV and WBFS-TV, the CBS Television Stations in Miami, Florida (DMA #16), where he generated approximately $1.5 million in revenue and was ranked at the stations’ #1 developmental executive. In 2007, Hormaza was promoted to business development manager, overseeing new business initiatives and managing the stations’ social media marketing efforts, which resulted in more than $1 million in incremental revenue.

From 2014 to 2021, Hormaza was responsible for overseeing Univision’s broadcast properties in Orlando, Florida, serving as senior vice president and general manager of WVEN-TV, WOTF-TV, and radio station WNUE-FM. Under his leadership, WVEN-TV expanded news by 90-minutes per day, launching a morning news show, “Despierta Orlando,” and a new mid-day news show, “Edicion Digital Orlando.”

Hormaza served most recently as president and general manager of WTIC-TV (FOX61) and WCCT-TV (CW20) in Hartford, Connecticut (DMA #32), where he oversaw the launch of a new hour-long local newscast at 6 p.m., a new streaming platform, FOX61+, and the re-branding of the station as “Connecticut’s News Station.”

“Humberto’s talent, leadership, and experience make him the ideal candidate to head Nexstar’s broadcast and digital operations in Houston,” said Romines. “He’s proven himself capable of directing the efforts of a large-scale operation and is adept at driving revenue, ratings, and profit. He understands what viewers and advertisers need and what will resonate with different audiences across multiple media platforms. I am very much looking forward to working with Humberto as he guides KIAH-TV and cw39.com to even greater success.”

Commenting on his appointment and new duties, Hormaza said, “I’m very grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity and I’m excited about relocating to Houston. As an affiliate of the CW Network, I’m looking forward to the new entertainment programming coming this fall to KIAH-TV’s air, and to the myriad of live sporting events we will broadcast, including NASCAR Xfinity series racing, WWE NXT wrestling, and more ACC college football and basketball games. This high-quality programming, combined with Nexstar’s commitment to local news and its ability to create unique cross-platform solutions for advertisers and marketers, gives KIAH-TV and cw39.com a distinct advantage over its competitors in the market. The team in Houston also has established a legacy of service to the community, and I can’t wait to join them.”

Hormaza has been very involved in media industry and community organizations in every market in which he has lived and worked. During his time in Hartford, he served as an Executive Board Member of the Connecticut Broadcast Association and the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. While working in Orlando, he served on the Executive Board of Directors for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando. He and his wife, Betty, have been married ten years and have a daughter; they will be relocating to the Houston area immediately.