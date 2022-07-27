Newsmax Ink Multi-Year Carriage Deal With Verizon
By George Winslow published
Deal extends the distribution of news channel in HD on Verizon Fios
BOCA RATON, Fla.—Cable news channel Newsmax has announced that it has signed a multi-year carriage deal with Verizon to continue its distribution on Verizon Fios.
Newsmax, which is available on channel 615 (115 in SD) on Fios, will retain its broad distribution on the Verizon platform, which reaches approximately 3.5 million subscribers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
“Verizon has carried Newsmax for many years and we are delighted to be extending our distribution through the Fios platform,” says Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, Inc. “We have found them to be outstanding partners who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the presentation of diverse, independent voices through their programming. We’re glad that we are continuing with this new agreement.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
