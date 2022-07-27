Newsmax Ink Multi-Year Carriage Deal With Verizon

BOCA RATON, Fla.—Cable news channel Newsmax has announced that it has signed a multi-year carriage deal with Verizon to continue its distribution on Verizon Fios.

Newsmax, which is available on channel 615 (115 in SD) on Fios, will retain its broad distribution on the Verizon platform, which reaches approximately 3.5 million subscribers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Verizon has carried Newsmax for many years and we are delighted to be extending our distribution through the Fios platform,” says Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, Inc. “We have found them to be outstanding partners who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the presentation of diverse, independent voices through their programming. We’re glad that we are continuing with this new agreement.”