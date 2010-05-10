New York State Broadcasters Plan June Executive Conference

ALBANY, N.Y.: The New York State Broadcasters Association’s 48th annual Executive Conference will launch June 28 with the group’s annual golf tourney at the Sagamore Resort Hotel in Bolton Landing, N.Y. The two-day event will feature panel discussions, meetings, awards ceremonies and a rousing appearance by former CNN host Lou Dobbs.



“With new media transforming the broadcast experience, we’ve chosen to center our professional development activities around digital strategies,” NYSBA President Joseph A. Reilly said. “Attendees will learn from top innovators in the industry about how they can leverage their properties with the technologies their viewers and listeners are currently embracing.”



The event will include the 45th Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting, a competition recognizing outstanding achievement among New York’s radio and television stations. Charles Gibson of ABC News will also be recognized as Broadcaster of the Year.



On June 29, Steve Lanzano, president of the Television Bureau of Advertising, will discuss trends involving hyperlocal Web content, multicast diginets and mobile DTV, and give a categorical assessment of the current ad market.



Emmis Communications CEO Jeff Smulyan will radio issues, and David Pogue, tech columnist for The New York Times, will give a presentation entitled “Digital Think Tank.”



More information is available at www.nysbroadcasters.org.

