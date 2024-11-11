New Research Suggests It’s Still ‘Peak TV’ for Streaming

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—Despite cutbacks in production as studios and media owners struggle to improve their finances, new data from Hub Research’s annual “Conquering Content” study suggests that it is still “peak TV” for major streaming services.

The Hub data shows that growth in licensed content produced during the “peak TV” years is providing viewers with an embarrassment of riches and a steady stream of new things to watch even though studios have cut back on their production slates.

That dynamic also boosted consumer satisfaction with the shows they are watching to levels higher than 2022 or 2020.

Even so, the study found viewers are noticing that fewer originals are being produced. The number of respondents who said those streaming services produce more originals than others declined in 2024. This is the first time that number has fallen off in the past few years.

At the same time, viewers are noticing that there are more places to find shows than ever before. Consumers are also seeing how recent expanded studio content-licensing deals have resulted in more ways to watch. More than half of respondents (60%) agreed more shows are available in places that differ from where they originally aired—a direct result of studios seeking more revenue by licensing their shows to other streamers and new FAST services.

Plus, viewers are more likely to say their new favorite shows are older shows that came out a while ago. An increasing majority (60%) say that the new favorite show they recently discovered is actually an older show that has been on for several seasons, rather than a new show that just came out in 2024.

As a result, viewers are happier than ever with what they are watching. In fact, nearly 8 out of 10 viewers (79%) said more of their TV time is spent watching TV shows they really like, up significantly from the COVID-19 days of 2020.

“More than ever, viewers are embracing favorite original shows that they may not have seen when they first came out,” Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant for Hub, said. “As studios continue to make these shows more broadly accessible, consumers will benefit as long as the streamers can help viewers find those shows with better recommendations and discovery tools."

These findings are from Hub’s 2024 “Conquering Content” report, based on a survey of 1,602 U.S. consumers with broadband, age 16-74, who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week. Interviews were conducted in October and explored consumers’ favorite shows and how they find and discover that content. A free excerpt of the findings is available on Hub’s website.

This report is part of the “Hub Reports” syndicated report series.

Since 2013, Hub Entertainment Research has measured and tracked changes in the ways consumers discover, choose and consume entertainment content. The company works with the networks, pay TV operators, streaming providers, and studios. For more information, visit its website.