Netgear Introduces Engage 2.0 Upgrade For AV Network Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Netgear has launched Engage 2.0, a free upgrade to its AV network management platform that can be downloaded from the company’s website.

Engage 2.0 addresses the complexity IP transport has created in the broadcast, commercial and residential sectors in managing Ethernet switches, routers and Wi-Fi access points. For example, updating firmware on multiple devices, detecting Ethernet switchers and access points and properly configuring AV networks can be cumbersome and time-consuming. An improper setup can ruin the entire AV experience, the company said.

Netgear’s Engage 2.0 removes such complexities by providing a user-friendly way to manage AV networks and to control the network, router and Wi-Fi under a single platform, making configuration and management seamless.

“With almost three decades of network leadership, we're constantly innovating to simplify AV and Wi-Fi connectivity and provide a more seamless management experience,” Laurent Masia, senior director of product line management for managed switches at Netgear, said. “The new Engage 2.0 software delivers expansive, unified control features for even the most complex AV network installations.”

The upgrade enables Wi-Fi control in AV fixed installations with touch panels and tablets, connecting to ad-hoc wireless networks and enhancing control of AV endpoints across VLANs. For mobile studios, Engage 2.0 enables the creation of temporary Wi-Fi guest networks to serve crew needs that may change from production to production.

Other new Wi-Fi features of Engage 2.0 offers:

Freedom for AV and lighting crews, removing the need to be tethered to a rack and enabling the flexibility to support the integration of AV and lighting control software connected via Wi-Fi with the wired network.

Unified wired and wireless management, allowing Netgear AV switches, pro routers and Wi-Fi access points to be configured together with Engage profiles.

Local area networking and WLAN under control of Engage 2.0, with the upgrade enabling advanced Wi-Fi management for Netgear AV installations and supporting Wi-Fi assignment to Profiles/VLANs, Auto-Trunk and Instant Mesh for simple setup.

Auto-discovery and onboarding capabilities with automatic detection of all Netgear AV M4250, M4300, M4350 and M4500 switches and support of one PR460X Pro Router and up to 10 WBE758/WEB718 Wi-Fi access points per site.

Zero configuration setup with auto-trunking on switchers where access points are connected.

Fast-roaming and auto-mesh support using protocols such as OKC, 802.11r, 802.11k and 802.11v.

More information is available on the company’s website.

