Net Insight Receives $1 Million Order

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—Net Insight announced that a global provider of media services is set to expand its network based on the company’s media transport solution to aggregation sites in the Middle East, Europe and the United States to support a major broadcaster in the Middle East.



The purpose of the network expansion is to offer high bandwidth video, audio and data services to the Middle East broadcaster, and through Net Insight’s media transport solutions ensure global end-to-end quality of services over multiple underlying carrier networks. Net Insight’s solution will also facilitate the use of new efficient workflows.



The project value is expected to exceed US$1 million and delivery will mainly take place during the first quarter of 2015.





