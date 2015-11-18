NESN To Carry National Women's Hockey League

NEW YORK—The New England Sports Network cut a deal with the National Women’s Hockey League to air eight Boston Pride games for the remainder of the 2015-16 season. This new partnership marks the NWHL’s first broadcasting agreement during the league’s inaugural season. The NESN schedule begins this Sunday, Nov. 22 when the Boston Pride host the New York Riveters at 3 p.m.



“The broadcast value of the women’s game has never been better, and we’re happy NESN is providing a stage for and shining a spotlight on some of the best players in the world,” said NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan.



“This is a great opportunity for women’s hockey to reach the four million viewers in NESN’s coverage area. Harvard Athletics and the staff at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center deserve a big thank you for their support of this deal.”



The Boston Pride, one of four teams in the NWHL, play their home games at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on the campus of Harvard University. Bright-Landry was recently remodeled, and has historically prided itself on being a state-of-the-art facility for video production and broadcasting.



“We are excited to become the first television partner of the NWHL during its inaugural season,” said Joseph Maar, NESN’s vice president of Programming & Production. “Some of the best women hockey players in the world will play on NESN this winter. We hope fans will catch this new league on Sunday afternoons.”



The following Boston Pride games will be broadcasted on NESN and/or NESNplus:



Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. New York Riveters 3 p.m. ET – NESN

Sunday, Nov. 29 vs. Connecticut Whale 3 p.m. ET – NESN

Sunday, Dec. 6 vs. New York Riveters 3:30 p.m. ET – NESN

Sunday, Dec. 20 vs. Buffalo Beauts 3 p.m. ET – NESN plus

Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Buffalo Beauts 3 p.m. ET – NESN plus

Sunday, Jan. 10 vs. New York Riveters 3 p.m. ET – NESN plus

Sunday, Jan. 17 vs. Connecticut Whale 3 p.m. ET – NESN

Sunday, Feb. 14 vs. Connecticut Whale 3 p.m. ET – NESN plus



All of the games on the NESN schedule will also be broadcast on the NWHL’s YouTube channel via the NWHL Live: Cross Ice Pass for fans living outside the New England area.