NEP Group Names Brian Sullivan New CEO

PITTSBURGH—Brian Sullivan will join NEP Group as CEO beginning August 31. He brings more than 30 years of broadcast industry experience to NEP, having served in executive leadership roles at Fox Networks Group, SKY Deutschland AG, Sky UK and most recently at McKinsey & Co. where he has served as senior advisor to the Consumer, Tech & Media teams.

During his tenure at Fox, Sullivan oversaw revenue, distribution, digital and international for the group, including Fox TV Group, Fox Sports, FX Networks and National Geographic. He built the company’s streaming strategy and platform and its direct-to-consumer business; and served on the boards of Hulu and National Geographic Partners. Prior to Fox, Sullivan was CEO of Sky Deutschland AG where he and his team championed a customer-first approach with innovations such as Sky Go, an on-demand entertainment and live sports streaming services.

Global President of NEP Broadcast Services Mike Werteen said in a statement that Sullivan brings experience that will help shape the way NEP and the industry work together to drive the future of live broadcasting and events.

Graham Andrews, global president of NEP Live Events, added, “Brian has spent decades transforming businesses in the U.S. and Europe into digital powerhouses focused on delivering content the way consumers want, when they want it. He understands our business and our clients’ needs at their core—and where we need to go next.”

In reflecting on his new role at NEP, Sullivan said he looked forward to “partnering with our clients around the world to develop new ways to address their needs while bringing an even better experience to customers. I’m looking forward to getting started and getting to know our incredible team—we have so many opportunities in front of us.”