NEP Buys VISTA Worldlink to Boost Centralized Production Capabilities

PITTSBURGH—NEP Group has acquired VISTA Worldlink, a provider of centralized broadcast technology. The deal is part of NEP’s strategy to boost its centralized production offerings across the U.S. and the world.

VISTA was founded in 1988 by Roy Liemer. The company provides end-to-end workflows, transmission and connectivity, and packaged traditional broadcast production systems to customers in sports, entertainment, news, corporate and other industries. VISTA operates out of its facility in South Florida.

In 2017, VISTA pivoted to focus more on centralized broadcast technology, according to Joshua Liemer, president of VISTA.

This acquisition is part of NEP’s strategy to meet new broadcast industry trends, including the need and desire for remote workflows, with a greater focus on centralized production. NEP has already launched Centralized Production “hubs” in Australia, the Netherlands and Norway, additional capabilities in Switzerland and the U.K., as well as a “mini hub” in Washington, D.C. NEP says that combining with VISTA will allow it to create a large-scale, end-to-end Centralized Production solution in the U.S. and further expand across the globe.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re excited for VISTA to join NEP—the company and team are an incredible fit for many reasons,” said Brian Sullivan, NEP CEO. “Culturally our companies are very much alike—innovative, client-focused and forward-looking—and the addition of VISTA’s experience builds on our existing talent and expertise in Centralized Production and Integrated Services to build for the future. This forms a strong foundation for us to further expand our services across the US and around the globe.”

Following a transition period, VISTA will officially become part of NEP’s U.S. Broadcast Services business under co-presidents Glen Levine and Howie Rosenthal. Joshua Liemer will continue to serve as president of VISTA and Roy Liemer will stay on in his advisory role. The company will continue to operate out of South Florida.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years and I’ve seen it go through a lot of changes,” said Roy Liemer, Founder of VISTA. “I’m proud of our employees and all they’ve accomplished at VISTA. I’m happy to know they will have even more opportunities as part of NEP to build a great career in our industry like I have.”