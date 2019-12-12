NBCU Stations, TVSquared Partner on Same-Day TV Attribution

NEW YORK—TVSquared has reached an agreement with NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations—which includes 42 NBC and Telemundo owned stations and nine NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks—to provide TVSquared’s TV attribution system for use by local advertisers.

The TVSquared offering is an analytics platform that provides advertisers with same-day views into how linear and digital TV campaigns are directly impacting business outcomes, things like website traffic, app engagement, search, SMS/phone activity and actual sales.

Specifically, the NBC-owned stations and RSN local advertisers will be able to evaluate the performance of both linear and OTT advertising; measure how ad campaigns directly impact multiple business-specific KPIs; optimize buys to reach audience segments that both respond and convert to improve ROI; maximize local TV’s reach by scaling across 30 markets; and understand TV performance at granular levels.

The TVSquared service is now available in every market covered by the NBC-owned stations and RSNs.