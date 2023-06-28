NBCU Is Partnering with Blockgraph to Improve First Party Data

NEW YORK—Blockgraph and NBCUniversal have announced a new partnership to enhance the use of first-party data in ad campaigns.

As part of the agreement, Blockgraph, which is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount, will be integrated into NBCU’s One Platform ad technology stack.

The two companies said that this will enhance the use of first-party data in marketing campaigns across One Platform and drive improved outcomes for brands. By enabling seamless data integration with NBCUnified, advertisers, agencies and measurement companies will be able to use first-party data efficiently for planning, targeting and measurement.

"At NBCUniversal, we see a future where all advertising campaigns activate against first-party and marketer data,"said Krishan Bhatia, President & Chief Business Officer, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. "And with One Platform and NBCUnified, we're well on our way -- 60% of campaigns across our ad-supported streaming business are already data-enabled, and through our partnership with Blockgraph we will be able to accelerate this growth even further."

Blockgraph and NBCUniversal explained that the partnership will enable advertisers to more accurately and efficiently match their first-party data sets across media and entertainment platforms, resulting in enhanced data interoperability, more precise audiences and improved campaign performance.

Agencies and measurement clients will also gain access to richer and more comprehensive data sets, allowing them to deliver more accurate measurement and attribution solutions.

"We are excited about this partnership with NBCUniversal, and look forward to further maximizing the potential of proprietary first-party data across the industry,” added Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “Our privacy-first approach ensures secure and compliant data collaboration while allowing brands to unlock important campaign insights and create more value within the rapidly evolving TV landscape."

This news follows Blockgraph’s recent announcement of the launch of GraphPort, which will further scale access to the Blockgraph platform for first-party and first-party-like data deployments. Blockgraph also recently reported 10x improved match rates through their partnership with Kantar, signifying a significant step forward for the accuracy and efficacy of data matching in the TV industry.