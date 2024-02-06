NBCU FAST Channels to Bow on Pluto TV
New entertainment, true crime and sports channels are launching in February; NBC and Telemundo Local FAST Channels are set to bow on Pluto later this year
NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and Pluto TV have announced that new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) content offerings from NBCU are launching or will be launching on the free Pluto TV streaming service owned by Paramount Global.
The channels feature entertainment, news, sports and true crime programming from NBCU’s television and streaming portfolio and the NBCU Global TV Distribution library.
NBCU said that the launches beginning on Feb. 6 and rolling out through the month will include past seasons of such popular reality series as “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef,” available to stream for free dedicated FAST channels. Sports fans will have access to “GolfPass” and “NBC Sports,” while true-crime fans will have access to such series as “American Greed” and “Lockup.”
Pluto TV subscribers will also have access to dedicated FAST channels featuring such library content as “Little House on the Prairie,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Murder, She Wrote,” as well as films on Universal Monsters, and genre-based action and crime content.
The channels launching in February 2024 join a number of NBCU channels that have previously launched on Pluto. Those include NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, and Sky News International.
NBCU also reported that NBC and Telemundo local FAST channels will launch on Pluto TV later this year.
“NBCUniversal and Pluto TV’s FAST partnership offers a powerful opportunity to distribute our vast portfolio of premium content to new audiences,” said Amy Geary, senior vice president of NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “These channels will deliver quality programming from some of the most notable brands in television and create value for our distributors and advertisers.”
“Pluto TV is continuing to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal by bringing even more of their legendary and award-winning titles to the platform,” said Amy Kuessner, executive vice president of programming, Pluto TV. “We know Pluto TV audiences have a strong affinity for genres like crime, drama and reality, and we are excited to offer our viewers so many channels from the NBCUniversal library in these categories and more.”
NBCU described the new channels as follows:
- American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series “American Greed” and “Lockup”.
- Bravo Vault: From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.
- Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.
- Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.
- Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.
- GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features, and much more.
- NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programs, including Premier League Stories and “The Dan Patrick Show”.
- Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change – or will chaos rule?
- Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek, on the plains of Minnesota.
- The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.
- Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this Emmy®-winning drama.
- Universal Action: Buckle up and hold on tight! Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing, such as “Magnum P.I.,” “Knight Rider,” “The A-Team” and many others.
- Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: “Columbo,” “Kojak,” “The Rockford Files” and more.
- Universal Monsters: Blood-sucking vampires, stitched-together monsters, and howling werewolves! From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give you goosebumps, which include titles such as “Frankenstein,” “Dracula,” “The Wolf Man” and more.
