NBCU FAST Channels to Bow on Pluto TV

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal and Pluto TV have announced that new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) content offerings from NBCU are launching or will be launching on the free Pluto TV streaming service owned by Paramount Global.

The channels feature entertainment, news, sports and true crime programming from NBCU’s television and streaming portfolio and the NBCU Global TV Distribution library.

NBCU said that the launches beginning on Feb. 6 and rolling out through the month will include past seasons of such popular reality series as “The Real Housewives” and “Top Chef,” available to stream for free dedicated FAST channels. Sports fans will have access to “GolfPass” and “NBC Sports,” while true-crime fans will have access to such series as “American Greed” and “Lockup.”

Pluto TV subscribers will also have access to dedicated FAST channels featuring such library content as “Little House on the Prairie,” “The Lone Ranger” and “Murder, She Wrote,” as well as films on Universal Monsters, and genre-based action and crime content.

The channels launching in February 2024 join a number of NBCU channels that have previously launched on Pluto. Those include NBC News NOW, TODAY All Day, Dateline 24/7, and Sky News International.

NBCU also reported that NBC and Telemundo local FAST channels will launch on Pluto TV later this year.

“NBCUniversal and Pluto TV’s FAST partnership offers a powerful opportunity to distribute our vast portfolio of premium content to new audiences,” said Amy Geary, senior vice president of NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “These channels will deliver quality programming from some of the most notable brands in television and create value for our distributors and advertisers.”

“Pluto TV is continuing to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal by bringing even more of their legendary and award-winning titles to the platform,” said Amy Kuessner, executive vice president of programming, Pluto TV. “We know Pluto TV audiences have a strong affinity for genres like crime, drama and reality, and we are excited to offer our viewers so many channels from the NBCUniversal library in these categories and more.”

NBCU described the new channels as follows: