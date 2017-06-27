NBC Sports Takes Extra Premier League Games OTT
STAMFORD, CONN.—There will be a new home for the 130 English Premier League soccer matches that NBC Sports does not air on broadcast or cable via a new streaming subscription service. The NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass will be available for $49.99 and in addition to games will offer shoulder programming from NBC Sports and Premier League Productions.
For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
