NBC Sports Takes Extra Premier League Games OTT

STAMFORD, CONN.—There will be a new home for the 130 English Premier League soccer matches that NBC Sports does not air on broadcast or cable via a new streaming subscription service. The NBC Sports Gold Premier League Pass will be available for $49.99 and in addition to games will offer shoulder programming from NBC Sports and Premier League Productions.

