NABLF Announces 2020 Broadcast Leadership Training Graduates

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The NAB Leadership Foundation announced the graduation of the 2020 Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) class this month following the completion of the executive MBA-style program. The program sessions were altered to an online model and extended due to the pandemic.

The BLT program teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations to senior-level broadcast executives, particularly women and people of color, who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners.

“I am thrilled to see this class of talented broadcasters join the ranks of industry leaders who have grown from this program," said NAB Foundation President Michelle Duke. "The tenacity and resolve shown to adapt and continue in the toughest circumstances demonstrates their commitment to excellence and success. We look forward to watching as they achieve new career heights and positively impact the broadcast industry.”

"We are so pleased to have the talented BLT Class of 2020 finally join our graduates. Despite the challenge of the pandemic, many in the class were promoted and one of the graduates was able to buy her first radio station,” said Diane Sutter, BLT program founder and dean, and president, founder and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting. “We are immensely proud of how this class rose to the occasion and look forward to watching as they continue to grow their careers.”

With this class, 344 participants have graduated from the program.

This year’s program sponsors include Beasley Broadcast Group, Cox Media Group, Fox TV Stations, Futuri, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television, Legend Communications, Meredith, Morgan Murphy Media, NAB, Nielsen Foundation, Quincy Media, Scripps, TEGNA and Univision Communications.