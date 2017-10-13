NAB Taps Newberry as EVP Strategic Planning/Special Projects

WASHINGTON—Former NAB Joint Board Chairman Steve Newberry is returning to the organization in a new role as executive vice president for strategic planning/special projects, announced NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith in an official press release.

Steve Newberry

Among Newberry’s responsibilities will include the construction of NAB’s new headquarters in the Capitol Riverfront area of Washington. The move is expected to be completed in 2019.

Newberry served as chairman of NAB’s Joint Board of Directors from 2009 to 2011. He has been a Washington-based communications consultant since 2015. He also is the president and CEO of Commonwealth Broadcasting in Glasgow, Ky.