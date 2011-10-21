NAB Names New Government Relations Head



WASHINGTON: NAB has named Kelly Cole as the newest executive vice president of government relations, being promoted up from the role of senior vice president.



Cole will be responsible for overseeing all advocacy operations.



The announcement came from NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith, who also named Curtis LeGeyt as senior vice president and legislative counsel for government relations, who will report to Cole. LeGeyt most recently served as senior counsel to Sen. Patrick Leahy’s Senate Judiciary Committee.



Cole joined the NAB in 2006 from the position of Telecommunications Counsel to the House Committee on Energy & Commerce as an advisor on legal and policy issues relating to communications and the Internet.



A member of the state bars of the District of Columbia, Oregon, and Washington state, Cole holds a J.D. in 1996 from Willamette University College of Law and a B.A. from Mills College.



