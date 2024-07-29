NAB Appoints Michael Biard To TV Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today appointed Michael Biard, Nexstar Media Group president and chief operating officer, to its Television Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Television Board chair Pat LaPlatney appointed Biard in accordance with NAB bylaws, NAB said.

Biard oversees Nexstar’s divisional operations and revenue, including broadcasting, networks, distribution and advertising sales. Prior to joining the company in August 2023, Biard spent 23 years with Fox.

Most recently serving as president of operations and distribution, he oversaw Fox’s studio operations and corporate real estate and served as a member of the senior team responsible for sports rights strategy and acquisitions. He led the broadcaster’s multi-platform program and network distribution, including strategy, affiliate marketing and affiliate-related business affairs and operations for all of Fox’s media brands. During his tenure at Fox, he also served on the boards of the Big Ten Network, the USFL and several regional sports networks, NAB said.

From November 2013 to October 2018, he was president of distribution for Fox Networks Group, overseeing distribution for Fox Broadcasting Company, FX, Fox News, Fox Sports and National Geographic.

He assumes the board seat of Andy Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

