Myers Announces Partnership With German Public Broadcaster

WESTFIELD, Mass.—Myers, a provider of broadcast management systems, has announced it has entered into a partnership with Deutsche Welle, a German-based public broadcaster.

As a result of the partnership, Myers will be able to share schedule information and metadata for DW’s English channel for ProTrack clients throughout the U.S., including U.S.-based PBS stations, by automatically downloading the content into a station’s ProTrack scheduling environment.

The DW schedules and programming titles will be entered into a cloud-based version of ProTrack by the Myers Programming Team. Once entered the content is uploaded to Myers’ ProLink metadata distribution service, where it can then be directly downloaded to a ProTrack scheduling environment.

“By partnering with us, schedule information and metadata for DW’s English channel will be made readily available to all of our ProTrack customers who have limited resources yet a large and diverse audience to serve,” said Crist Myers, president and CEO of Myers.