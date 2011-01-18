MultiTouch MultiTaction provides multitouch functionality for large LCD displays

MultiTouch has launched a new platform for large-scale, multitouch LCD displays, MultiTaction, which will enable display developers to create multiuser, multitouch displays for screens ranging from 32in to 100in.

MultiTaction builds on MultiTouch’s imaging technologies for multitouch displays and provides an advanced set of touch capabilities. The company showcased a 55in HD demonstration display that was 8in deep running the MultiTaction platform at the 2011 International CES earlier this month.

The company also has published a white paper on the MultiTaction platform.

MultiTaction’s most significant advancement is that its optical multitouch sensor technology can be integrated into integrated circuit boards, creating a modular camera system that can scale up to 100in high-resolution displays.