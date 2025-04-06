MediaKind Powers Comcast's Xfinity Multiview
Comcast’s newest viewing experience that enables customers to watch up to four live events at the same time, all on the same screen
MediaKind today announced that its MK.IO platform is powering Xfinity Multiview on X1, Comcast’s newest viewing experience that enables customers to watch up to four live events at the same time, all on the same screen. Once in the multiview experience, customers can toggle between channels to switch audio and select any channel or game to jump into full-screen mode.
MK.IO is MediaKind’s cutting-edge, patented live video personalization technology hosted on the Azure Media Cloud. The solution combines content compositing technology from Skreens Technology Inc with MediaKind’s highly scalable streaming platform. MK.IO Multiview services are designed for flexible, event-based workflows, allowing activation and scaling for major viewing events such as sports or news. The Xfinity deployment marks the first commercial launch of MediaKind and Skreens’ partnership, which was announced in October 2024.
“We are proud to be part of these new immersive experiences initiated by Xfinity.” said Cory Zachman, CTO, MediaKind. “We’re seeing first-hand how scalable, personalized live viewing is transforming audience engagement and the direct impact of our cloud-based architectures designed into MK.IO.”
Marc Todd, CEO, and Co-Founder of Skreens, said: “The future of live sports experiences is here for fans interested in fantasy sports, sports wagering, or simply wanting to follow multiple games at once. With our dynamic multiview technology integrated into MK.IO, viewers can track events concurrently, creating a truly unique and personalized way for them to experience their favorite games like never before.”
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
