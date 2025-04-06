MediaKind Powers Comcast's Xfinity Multiview

MediaKind today announced that its MK.IO platform is powering Xfinity Multiview on X1, Comcast’s newest viewing experience that enables customers to watch up to four live events at the same time, all on the same screen. Once in the multiview experience, customers can toggle between channels to switch audio and select any channel or game to jump into full-screen mode.

MK.IO is MediaKind’s cutting-edge, patented live video personalization technology hosted on the Azure Media Cloud. The solution combines content compositing technology from Skreens Technology Inc with MediaKind’s highly scalable streaming platform. MK.IO Multiview services are designed for flexible, event-based workflows, allowing activation and scaling for major viewing events such as sports or news. The Xfinity deployment marks the first commercial launch of MediaKind and Skreens’ partnership, which was announced in October 2024.

“We are proud to be part of these new immersive experiences initiated by Xfinity.” said Cory Zachman, CTO, MediaKind. “We’re seeing first-hand how scalable, personalized live viewing is transforming audience engagement and the direct impact of our cloud-based architectures designed into MK.IO.”