NAB Show: Ross Video Introduces Carbonite Hypermax

OTTAWA—At a keynote during the 2025 NAB Show, Ross Video introduced Carbonite HyperMax, a flexible and powerful platform for production switching, routing, video and audio processing, multiviewer monitoring, and ultra-high-resolution video compositing.

Carbonite HyperMax allows organizations to configure their tools to suit every production, integrating all of Ross Video’s industry leading production technology into a single, powerful hyperconverged platform.

With robust hardware and dynamic software licensing, Carbonite HyperMax provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of production tools so they can meet the production demands of today and in the future.

Key features include:

Software Defined Production Engine: The SDPE blade at the heart of Carbonite HyperMax is a versatile software-enabled hardware platform that changes functionality to address multiple production needs.

One License, Multiple Functions: A single software license activates advanced software features such as MaxME, MaxMini, and MaxScene on any SDPE blade. This maximizes flexibility and efficiency while eliminating the need for multiple licenses or additional hardware.

Ross Platform Manager: An enterprise-level control system for managing software licenses and configurations across SDPE blades and standalone Ross switchers. With Role-Based Access and license tracking, ensures error-free management.

TouchDrive Control: Carbonite HyperMax is fully compatible with the TouchDrive family of control surfaces, which includes DashBoard, Ross Video’s powerful operational control and configuration software.

Hyperconverged Hardware: Ultrix FR5 and FR12 frames provide a compact, power- efficient home for SDPE blades. This reduces power usage, simplifies cabling, and lowers maintenance, making production more efficient and cost-effective.

Rapid Deployment Force: With Ross Platform Manager, Carbonite HyperMax’s production capabilities can be instantly reconfigured and deployed anywhere— across rooms or continents—ensuring rapid adaptability to any production demand.

“Carbonite HyperMax has been designed with flexibility and scalability in mind, enabling users to easily add or remove capabilities based on their production requirements,” said Nigel Spratling, vice president production switchers & servers, Ross Video. “The smaller size, weight, and power consumption makes Carbonite HyperMax perfect for mobile production, while the dynamic licensing offers news producers the ability to modify and expand functionality to meet various demands while maximizing return on investment.”

More information on new Ross products can be found in this video of a keynote presentation at the NAB Show:

Ross Video Keynote at NAB Show 2025: The Latest in Live Video Production Technology - YouTube Watch On