Research Veterans Launch New Analytics and Insights Platform Tenetic

NEW YORK–A team of research industry veterans, led by Tod Johnson have launched a new consumer insights and analytics platform, Tenetic, that offers both local and national data. The local data covers more than 200 local U.S. markets.

At launch, the platform was processing trillions of consumer behavioral attributes across hundreds of millions of U.S. consumers, delivering actionable insights for media companies and advertising agencies, the company said.

"We're not just announcing a vision -- we're launching with robust capabilities that transform how media companies and advertisers understand, reach and value their audiences," said Johnson, former executive chairman of The NPD Group, current chair of Circana, current chair of CivicScience, and founder of Media Metrix. "Our platform is already delivering critical insights to major media companies, combining advanced AI technology with comprehensive behavioral data to drive real business outcomes from day one."

Tenetic's founding team features a deep lineup of industry veterans, including John Bremer, Bill Engel, Tod Johnson, Bill Livek, Kathi Love, Darren Person, John Rose, Karyn Schoenbart, and Chris Wilson. Their combined experience spans organizations such as Boston Consulting Group, Comscore, McKinsey, Media Metrix, MRI, Rentrak, Scarborough, Simmons Market Research, and The NPD Group.

The company is positioning its platform "as a fundamental shift in consumer measurement and optimization." By providing real-time, actionable intelligence across all media, Tenetic said it enables clients to maximize the value of their inventory and media spend while delivering measurable results to their advertisers.

More specifically, the company reported that the platform integrates large-scale consumer survey data from CivicScience with extensive behavioral and purchasing data, enabling greater visibility into consumer decision-making and media consumption patterns.

By leveraging CivicScience's insights, derived from hundreds of millions of responses per year across hundreds of premium digital publishers, Tenetic said it eliminates traditional research recruitment methods' high costs and biases. This integration allows clients to understand consumers’ media habits and why they make their purchasing decisions, enabling precise audience targeting and measurable campaign optimization across all channels.

"Our always-on analytics and insights engine processes billions of data points daily," said Bill Livek, "This allows our clients to identify and act on market opportunities faster than ever, with confidence from comprehensive, real-time data. In today's fragmented media landscape, companies need more than just data – they need actionable intelligence that drives decision-making."

The platform's nationwide deployment gives media companies and advertisers access to critical consumer insights and performance metrics in over 200 local markets and nationally from launch. This comprehensive coverage includes performance tracking and consumer insights, spanning TV, digital, and mobile, behavior-based audience targeting, and proprietary customer segmentation.

"Tenetic is exactly the disruptive change the industry has been waiting for," said John Rose. "Our unique ability to support local and national advertising with cutting-edge AI analytics based on massive real-time datasets is an absolute game-changer."