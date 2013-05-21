Mosart Builds U.S. Presence

BERGEN, NORWAY — Mosart Medialab is expanding its presence in the United States by establishing a direct sales and service organization, headed by David Workman, recently appointed CEO of Mosart USA.



The organization will complement and extend the company’s existing distributor-based sales channels and ensure its U.S. customers have access to 24-hour-a-day service.



“David's familiarity with the U.S. market and his connection with broadcasters across the country will be critical as we strengthen our focus on this area,” said John Kjellevold, managing director at Mosart Medialab. “A U.S.-based organization under David’s leadership will be valuable not only in fostering awareness of Mosart automation, but also in assuring the high quality, consistency and availability of our sales and support services.”



Workman has three decades of industry experience, most recently as senior director of the live broadcast market segment at Grass Valley. He also has held senior technical and management positions at Abekas Video Systems and at Microsoft, where he worked on video technologies, including the VC-1 codec used in Blu-ray disc mastering.



“As the only newscast automation system built from the ground up to perform in a 24-hour automation environment, Mosart automation offers broadcasters the best solution for telling their stories,” said Workman.



