MOG Technologies Adds Hall to Northern Europe Sales Team
MOREIRA, PORTUGAL—MOG Technologies has made a new addition to its Northern Europe sales team with the hire of Damion Hall to the position of business development consultant.
Hall previously worked as the head of Interactive broadcast software products for 10 years. He also has experience with companies in both the U.S. and China.
MOG Technologies is a supplier of centralized ingest systems and MXF development tools.
