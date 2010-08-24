Modulation Sciences to Expand to Latin America

Modulation Sciences Inc. said it plans to market its family of analog and digital solutions in Latin America. The move comes on the heels of the company’s recent relocation of its corporate and manufacturing facility in Somerset, N.J.



According to MSI President, Hallie Swerdlin, “Given our improved and streamlined manufacturing process, we were able to significantly reduce our space requirements while maintaining the quality of our products, availability of components, and our reputation for impeccable customer service.”



Recognizing the impact of the analog shut down in the U.S. broadcast industry, Swerdlin states, “We have been tracking new opportunities for quite some time. We have met with several leading organizations in both Central and Latin America. The initial reception has proven to be even more positive than we had expected. Strategically, we are well-positioned to meet their immediate analog needs and we are certainly prepared to assist as they expand their digital capabilities.”



Eric Small, MSI founder and CTO, added, “We will continue to serve the domestic broadcast market from this facility. Improving our production methods while reducing costs is the foundation we needed to open up new markets.”





